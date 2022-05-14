TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.35.

Shares of TCRX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,887. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

