Truist Financial Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.89.

NYSE SNOW opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.08. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 91.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 67.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

