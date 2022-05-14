Truist Financial Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $18.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of ACVA opened at $8.94 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,396 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.