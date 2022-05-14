Truist Financial Cuts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $150.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

LCII stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

