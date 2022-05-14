Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lowered by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373,519 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Truist Financial worth $215,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 8,455,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.