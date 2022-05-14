Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Sun Communities stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $155.51 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

