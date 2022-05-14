TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

