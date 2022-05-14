TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.