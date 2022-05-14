TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS JUNZ opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

