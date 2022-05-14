TRON Achieves Market Cap of $7.02 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.02 billion and $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001503 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 98,176,656,864 coins and its circulating supply is 98,176,637,196 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

