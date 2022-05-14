Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$53.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU traded up C$1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.