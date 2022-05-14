Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 127,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,129. The company has a market cap of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.