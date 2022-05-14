Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on TCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $12.75 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

