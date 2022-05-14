TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

TCBK stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

