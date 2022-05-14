TrezarCoin (TZC) Market Capitalization Reaches $68,767.24

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $68,767.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,772.96 or 0.99817033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033542 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00111064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00195204 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00224889 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00111766 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 277,067,600 coins and its circulating supply is 265,067,600 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

