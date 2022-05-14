Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.17.

TREX opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

