Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.
TRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tremor International (Get Rating)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
