Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.58. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 911,173 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $226.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Trecora Resources ( NYSE:TREC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

