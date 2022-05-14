Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

TZOO opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,597,500.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

