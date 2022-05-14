TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 75,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

