Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COOK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.72.

Traeger stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Traeger has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 508,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 574,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.