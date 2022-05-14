Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Earnings Results

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Traeger alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Traeger by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Traeger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.