Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Cynthia T. Jamison Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.