TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 2.9%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.03). Approximately 15,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.10).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market cap of £145.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.25.

About TPXimpact (LON:TPX)

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

