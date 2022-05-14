Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.
The firm has a market cap of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.
About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)
