Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The firm has a market cap of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

About Town and Country Financial

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

