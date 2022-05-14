TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies’ first-quarter earnings were better than expected. TTE is gaining from new startups, increase in commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past month, shares have outperformed the industry. However, TTE’s profitability is likely to have been impacted by natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields. TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TTE has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

