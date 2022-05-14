Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE NTG opened at $35.08 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

