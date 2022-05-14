TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $293,442.12 and $46,098.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 56.5% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,958.18 or 0.99859491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00033986 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014735 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars.

