Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.49. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 222,653 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
