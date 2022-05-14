Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will report $145.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $721.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 116,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 449,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,370. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

