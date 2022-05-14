Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 259,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. BM Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BM Technologies by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 611,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,095 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 253.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMTX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 million, a PE ratio of 79.75 and a beta of -0.06.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Equities analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

