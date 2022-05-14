Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 834,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,125 shares during the period. Medallion Financial accounts for 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 50,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,798. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.