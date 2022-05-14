Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for 3.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NMI worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,077,000 after buying an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 812,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,229. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.51.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

