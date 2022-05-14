Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

THRY stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. Thryv has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,684,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,155,352 shares of company stock valued at $61,200,448. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 182,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 640,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

