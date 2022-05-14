Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.
Thoughtworks stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.