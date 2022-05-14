Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

