TheStreet Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to D+

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Stericycle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

