The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.