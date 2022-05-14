The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

