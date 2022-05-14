The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,704 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 244,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

