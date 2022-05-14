The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Announces GBX 6.30 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SGE stock opened at GBX 689.60 ($8.50) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 702.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 741.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63).
In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($25,261.99).
The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
