The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Announces GBX 6.30 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SGE stock opened at GBX 689.60 ($8.50) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 702.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 741.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($25,261.99).

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 730.83 ($9.01).

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.