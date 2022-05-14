The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON RNK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 167,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.16. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.86 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £473.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60.

About The Rank Group (Get Rating)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

