The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $107.82. 2,253,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

