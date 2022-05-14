The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 165.0% in April

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
KAEPY stock remained flat at $$4.69 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.