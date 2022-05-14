The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 165.0% in April

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KAEPY stock remained flat at $$4.69 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.