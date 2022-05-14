The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,164,591. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.57. The firm has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.