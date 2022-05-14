The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 91.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

