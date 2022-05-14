The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €14.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($15.37) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.47) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($14.32) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

EPA VIV opened at €11.02 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.48. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($17.74) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($26.18).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

