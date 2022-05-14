The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRTG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,517. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.