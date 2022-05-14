The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,933 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $89,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after acquiring an additional 494,364 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNS traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,523. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

