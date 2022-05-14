Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Get Thai Union Group Public alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.76%.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.